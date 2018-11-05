Unobtanium (UNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.37 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $13,557.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.98 or 0.00732670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,422.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.87 or 0.08777985 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006130 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000599 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000515 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 199,476 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

