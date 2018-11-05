Upwork (UPWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UPWK opened at $20.26 on Monday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

In related news, SVP Hayden Brown sold 54,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $756,731.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.

