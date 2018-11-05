US Bancorp DE Has $207.27 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Mcdonald’s worth $207,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Howard Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 18,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.93.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $176.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $178.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

