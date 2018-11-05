US Foods (USFD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on US Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

US Foods stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,678,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,980,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 514.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,263,000 after buying an additional 1,599,613 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,531,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,852,000 after buying an additional 1,445,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,897,000 after buying an additional 1,164,213 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

