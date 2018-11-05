US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $7.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. US Xpress Enterprises shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 23800 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other news, insider John William White purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $25,995,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,064,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,002 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,005,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 57,766 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $13,931,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $12,449,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $460.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

