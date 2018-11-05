Usca Ria LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 827,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,583,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 77,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $2,755,035.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 558,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,337,897.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price target on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

