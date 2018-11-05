Vale SA (VALE) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,544,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1,518.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Vale stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.52. Vale SA has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

