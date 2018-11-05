Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy Partners were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,544,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,159,000 after acquiring an additional 497,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Valero Energy Partners stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. Valero Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 99.47%. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Partners LP will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Valero Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 79.42%.

About Valero Energy Partners

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

