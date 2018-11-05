Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 417 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 463.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $943,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $246,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $149.77 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $137.80 and a twelve month high of $166.03.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.