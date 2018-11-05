Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 6,158 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.41% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWI. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 526,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,821,000 after buying an additional 170,168 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 49,917 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $34.98 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $42.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

