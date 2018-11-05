Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $61.50 Million Stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,168 shares during the period. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF accounts for 1.3% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $61,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

NYSEARCA:CUT opened at $28.46 on Monday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

