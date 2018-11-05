ValuEngine Downgrades Boise Cascade (BCC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCC. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.01. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 9,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $442,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,981.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 13,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $598,653.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,735.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock worth $1,567,444. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 75,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 48,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

