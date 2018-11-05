ValuEngine Downgrades Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBC. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,290. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $40.06.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Dinello acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.08 per share, with a total value of $29,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,719.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 168,839 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 40.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,459 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 217.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 147,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 58,196 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

