ValuEngine Downgrades Kohl’s (KSS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $78.75. 116,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,181. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $389,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,435.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,331 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 86,051 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kohl’s by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 411,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 210,542 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Kohl’s by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Kohl’s by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kohl’s by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.