ValuEngine Downgrades Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

WRD has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised Wildhorse Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Wildhorse Resource Development from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE WRD opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $225.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wildhorse Resource Development will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Wildhorse Resource Development by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,691 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wildhorse Resource Development by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,121 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $7,090,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

