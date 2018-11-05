ValuEngine Lowers Ally Financial (ALLY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALLY. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.72.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,378,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,327,000 after purchasing an additional 787,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.