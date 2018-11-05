ValuEngine Lowers Liberty Property Trust (LPT) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of LPT opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 45.2% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

