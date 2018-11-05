ValuEngine Lowers Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 9,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.68. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 59.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 112.40%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stellus Capital Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

