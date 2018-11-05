Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,506,000 after purchasing an additional 693,922 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,555,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after buying an additional 276,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

VNDA opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 1.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $23.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

