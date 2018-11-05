Vangold Mining (VAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Vangold Mining Corp (CVE:VAN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

About Vangold Mining (CVE:VAN)

Vangold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral assets. The company primarily focuses on gold and silver properties. It holds an interest in two mining claims located in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia, Canada; and interest in the Pinguico Project that consists of two mining concessions covering an area of 71 hectares located in Guanajuato, Mexico.

