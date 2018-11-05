Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Stake Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 49,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $168.38 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $181.92.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

