Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,846.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,647,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,031,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,355,000 after acquiring an additional 138,618 shares during the period. Diana Davis Spencer Foundation lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diana Davis Spencer Foundation now owns 1,426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,463,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 517,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $84.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.2013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

