Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,719.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,976 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,408,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,176,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $79,622,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,046,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 967,613 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $78.04 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

