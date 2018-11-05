VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1,877.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of BMV:VCSH opened at $77.67 on Monday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

