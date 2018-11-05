Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $249.81 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.42 and a 12-month high of $270.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

