Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $156,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $139.56 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.84 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

