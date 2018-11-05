Vectrus Inc (VEC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vectrus by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.60. Vectrus Inc has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VEC. ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Vectrus news, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $49,627.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $346,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,800 shares of company stock worth $53,522 and have sold 4,127 shares worth $132,705. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

