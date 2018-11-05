Ventas (VTR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $59.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a $57.33 rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ventas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Ventas and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.46.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $56.59 on Friday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -0.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.19 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 75.96%.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $822,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Trust Co increased its stake in Ventas by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

