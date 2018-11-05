Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veolia Environnement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

VEOEY opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $26.40.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It offers environmental management services, including drinking water treatment and distribution, wastewater treatment, waste management, and energy services comprising heating and cooling, and electricity for local authorities and individuals, and industrial or commercial service companies.

