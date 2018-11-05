Versum Materials (VSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Versum Materials to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 264.89%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. On average, analysts expect Versum Materials to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VSM opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Versum Materials has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

In other Versum Materials news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $93,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,043.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

