Viacom (VIAB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIAB. BidaskClub lowered Viacom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Viacom in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.70.

VIAB opened at $31.67 on Friday. Viacom has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Viacom’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Viacom will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viacom in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viacom by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 33,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Viacom by 6.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viacom by 358.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 49,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viacom in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

