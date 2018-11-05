Vical (VICL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vical researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its patented DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. Potential applications of the company’s DNA delivery technology include DNA vaccines for infectious diseases or cancer, in which the expressed protein is an immunogen; cancer immunotherapeutics, in which the expressed protein is an immune system stimulant; and cardiovascular therapies, in which the expressed protein is an angiogenic growth factor. The company is developing certain infectious disease vaccines and cancer therapeutics internally. In addition, the company collaborates with major pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies that give it access to complementary technologies or greater resources. These strategic partnerships provide the company with mutually beneficial opportunities to expand its product pipeline and address significant unmet medical needs. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of VICL stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Vical has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Vical had a negative net margin of 300.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. Equities analysts expect that Vical will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vical by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vical by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vical

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection.

