Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,950 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.68% of Littelfuse worth $83,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse stock opened at $191.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.43 and a 12 month high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.62 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, CL King set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.50.

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.41, for a total value of $272,892.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,325.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $34,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,163 shares in the company, valued at $946,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,417. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

