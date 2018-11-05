Victory Capital (VCTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.12 million. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VCTR opened at $7.92 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $537.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 target price on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

