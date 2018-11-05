Virtu Financial (VIRT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 126.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 19,303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 177,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

