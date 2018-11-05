Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $6.00 target price on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistagen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $65.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -1.53.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

