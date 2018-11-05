VMware, Inc. (VMW) COO Sells $1,774,346.85 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.73, for a total value of $1,774,346.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 218,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,334,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 6,000 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.94. 487,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.46 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Wedbush began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.04.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

