Voise (VOISE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $755.00

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Voise has a market cap of $624,580.00 and $755.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voise has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Voise token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinExchange, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00150031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00254213 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.72 or 0.10220355 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Voise Profile

Voise was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,625,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. The official website for Voise is www.voise.com. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, IDEX, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

