Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Independent Research set a €161.00 ($187.21) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Commerzbank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €192.08 ($223.35).

ETR VOW3 opened at €154.36 ($179.49) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 12 month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

