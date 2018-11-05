Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Visa Inc (V)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,473,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $471,495,000. Visa makes up about 3.5% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Visa as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

NYSE V opened at $139.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $106.60 and a 1 year high of $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

