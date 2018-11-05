Vossloh (VOS) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VOS. Cfra set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vossloh presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.70 ($53.14).

Shares of ETR VOS opened at €41.90 ($48.72) on Thursday. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($42.56) and a 12 month high of €63.99 ($74.41).

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

