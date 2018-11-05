vSportCoin Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (VSC)

vSportCoin (CURRENCY:VSC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. vSportCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $90,309.00 worth of vSportCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vSportCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, vSportCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get vSportCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00149718 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00254678 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.41 or 0.10245641 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About vSportCoin

vSportCoin’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for vSportCoin is vsport.io. vSportCoin’s official Twitter account is @vSport_io.

vSportCoin Token Trading

vSportCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSportCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSportCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSportCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for vSportCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSportCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.