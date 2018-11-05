Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Vulcan Materials worth $25,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 90.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 113,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $82.52 and a 12-month high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Argus decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.45.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

