Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €123.12 ($143.16).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €96.22 ($111.88) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €90.59 ($105.34) and a 52 week high of €175.75 ($204.36).

Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

