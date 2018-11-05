Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share (WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $45.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.09. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 606,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,915,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $251,937.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,910.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,748,000 after purchasing an additional 218,172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

