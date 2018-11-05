WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Nucor Co. (NUE)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 120.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $153,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $179,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $60.52 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Nucor had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

