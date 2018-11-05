WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 34.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $101,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $105,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $131,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $235.58 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $209.91 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

