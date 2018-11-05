WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 14,117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 63,386 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.86.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $221.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $207.90 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.