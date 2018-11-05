Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,777,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,238,000 after buying an additional 62,427 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 15,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 35,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $56.22 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $175,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $250,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,708 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.99.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.