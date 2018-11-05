WealthTrust Fairport LLC Grows Position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (FDT)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC owned 0.11% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 536.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 266.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 103.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:FDT opened at $53.24 on Monday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH has a 52 week low of $1,047.39 and a 52 week high of $1,245.55.

